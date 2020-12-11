BLM Seeks Nominations to the Utah Resource Advisory Council

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for the Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act across the West. The Utah RAC consists of 15 members from interests in local communities as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues.

“We value the Utah Resource Advisory Council’s ongoing engagement and valuable insights that the members have shared with the Bureau of Land Management over the years,” said Utah State Director Greg Sheehan.“Advisory committee members represent a wide variety of interests and provide the BLM with important recommendations on current issues and proposals relating to public land management.”

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of Utah, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Nominations must include a completed application, a letter(s) of reference, and any other information that addresses the nominee’s qualifications. The application form can be downloaded from the Utah RAC web page at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/RAC.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; Federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a State agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until Jan. 7, 2021. For more information, please contact Lola Bird, BLM Utah State Office, phone: (801) 539-4033; email: lbird@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.