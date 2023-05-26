BLM Seeks Public Comment for Dingell Act

BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) seeks public input during a 30-day comment period on a proposed land exchange of approximately 92,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands for approximately 116,000 acres of trust lands managed by the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration.

The proposed exchange, as analyzed in an environmental assessment, would help protect land located mainly within wilderness and primitive recreation areas in Emery County. The land exchange is mandated by Congress as part of the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019.

“We appreciate public input about this proposed land exchange that could help the BLM better protect wild landscapes within and near wilderness, recreation areas, and conservation lands, while supporting Utah’s interest in growing revenues that benefit the state’s educational and public institutions,” said BLM Utah State Director Greg Sheehan. “The exchange demonstrates our continued commitment to protecting special places in Utah and supporting economic opportunities in local communities.”

While the BLM would acquire lands primarily in Emery County, the exchange includes lands across 18 counties, including Beaver, Carbon, Emery, Grand, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Rich, San Juan, Sevier, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington and Wayne counties. The state parcels are located within newly-created wilderness areas, the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, the Green River Wild and Scenic Rivers Corridor, and the John Wesley Powell National Conservation Area.

Written comments will be accepted through the BLM’s ePlanning website until June 24, 2023. Please note that the most useful comments are specific and contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Comments which contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process. Please reference “Dingell Act – Emery County Land Exchange” when submitting comments.

Please contact Planning & Environmental Specialist Tiera Arbogast at tarbogast@blm.gov for additional information or visit Utah – Dingell Act – Emery County Land Exchange | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov) to view maps and materials related to the exchange.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment (including personal identifying information) may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.