BLM Seeks Public Comment to Enhance Nine Mile Canyon Recreation Experience

BLM News Release

Bureau of Land Management Price Field Office staff members are seeking public input on an environmental assessment to help enhance the outdoor recreation experience in Nine Mile Canyon, located near Price in northeast Utah. Visitors are drawn to Nine Mile Canyon as it houses among the highest concentration of rock carvings and artwork in the world. Some of the proposed improvements include trails, parking areas and educational outreach to help manage high-use public access, yet still protect this unique area.

“Nine Mile Canyon, with its cultural resources and known historical travel route, is a testament to human creativity and perseverance,” said Assistant Price Field Manager Dana Truman. “As stewards of public land, it is our responsibility to protect this canyon, known as the ‘longest outdoor art gallery in the world,’ for current and future generations and to inspire appreciation for and connection with the resources, including petroglyphs, pictographs and archeological sites.”

The proposed undertaking is to develop interpretive site infrastructure at nine locations associated with 15 historic and prehistoric cultural sites. The environmental assessment discusses the potential impacts to construct parking areas, trails, rest areas, interpretive signs and barriers designed to protect cultural and archeological resources.

Written comments may be mailed, emailed or submitted through ePlanning through April 7, 2022. For more information and to submit a comment please visit the ePlanning project website at https://go.usa.gov/xzW35.

Mail: BLM Price Field Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501

Email: BLM_UT_PR_Comments@blm.gov

For specific questions, please contact Dana Truman at (435) 636-3624.

The most useful comments are specific and contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action, which will help the BLM in the decision-making process. Please reference “Nine Mile Canyon Environmental Assessment” when submitting comments.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.