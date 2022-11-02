BLM to Begin Christmas Tree-Cutting Permit Sales Next Week

BLM News Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will begin offering non-commercial tree permits to cut trees for the holidays, including pinyon pine and juniper trees, starting next week in Utah. Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas trees on public lands, where these healthy public lands provide opportunities for recreation as vital resources.

Permits will be available for purchase online anytime starting Nov. 7 and in-person during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays, starting Nov. 8. Online permits can be purchased at https://forestproducts.blm.gov. Please check office hours in advance for in-person permits listed by field office at www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits. If you are unsure which BLM office to contact or visit, please use BLM Utah’s administrative boundary map online at https://on.doi.gov/3TDzkVj.

Keep safety in mind when participating in this holiday tradition for a safe and enjoyable season! Early cutting is advised as winter weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable. Be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and carry chains. The BLM recommends using a four-wheel drive vehicle or snow machine in many locations. Stay on designated roads and trails and respect private property boundaries. Let someone know where you plan to go and the approximate time of return.

Remember to carry a cell phone but be aware backcountry areas can have limited-to-no cell service. Pack additional warm clothing, water and a lunch or snack and wear boots, gloves and a hat to stay dry. Also, bring a flashlight, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, axe or handsaw, and rope to secure your tree.

View the information below for available tree species and relevant costs within respective BLM districts.

Green River District

Price Field Office (125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of five per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information, call (435) 636-3600 or email utprmail@blm.gov.

Vernal Field Office (170 South 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of one permit per household.

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information, call (435) 781-4400 or email utvnmail@blm.gov.

West Desert District

Salt Lake Field Office (491 North John Glenn Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information, call (801) 320-8300 or email utslmail@blm.gov.

*The Salt Lake Field Office also sells tree-cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and for BLM-managed lands in Elko County, Nevada. Tree permits for Elko County are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household and are available to purchase in person at the Salt Lake Field Office or online.

Fillmore Field Office (95 East 500 North, Fillmore, UT 84631 or Salt Lake Field Office)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of three per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information, call (435) 743-3100 or email utfmmail@blm.gov.