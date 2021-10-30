BLM to Begin Selling Holiday Tree-Cutting Permits on Nov. 1

BLM News Release

On Nov. 1, 2021, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will begin offering non-commercial holiday tree permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper and fir trees in Utah. Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas and holiday trees on public lands. Permits will be available for purchase online anytime and in-person during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays.

We strongly recommend that the public purchase permits online at the forest products permit website starting Nov. 1: https://forestproducts.blm.gov .

If individuals need to obtain permits in person, please check office hours in advance, which can be found (linked by field office) here: https://www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations.

Please keep safety in mind when participating in this exciting holiday tradition to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season! Early season cutting is advised as winter weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable. Be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and carry chains. The BLM recommends using a four-wheel drive vehicle or snow machine in many locations. Stay on designated roads and trails, and respect private property boundaries. Let someone know where you are planning to go and the approximate time you will return. Remember to carry a cell phone, bring additional warm clothing, gloves, boots, a container of hot liquid, water, and a lunch or snack. Carry a flashlight, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, axe or handsaw, and a rope to secure your tree.

If you are unsure which BLM office to contact, please use BLM Utah’s administrative boundary map https://go.usa.gov/xeqwc. Additional information about BLM Utah tree permits and any updates are available online at: www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits.

West Desert District

Salt Lake Field Office (2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (801) 977-4300 or email utslmail@blm.gov

**The Salt Lake Field Office also sells tree-cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and BLM-managed lands in Elko County, Nevada. Tree permits for Elko County are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household and are only available to purchase in person.

Fillmore Field Office (95 East 500 North, Fillmore, UT 84631 or Salt Lake Field Office)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of three per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (435) 743-3100 or email utfmmail@blm.gov

Color Country District

Cedar City Field Office (176 East D.L. Sargent Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper, Pinyon Pine and White Fir

For more information: Call (435) 865-3000 or email blm_ut_cedar_city@blm.gov

Richfield Field Office (150 East 900 North, Richfield, UT 84701 or Henry Mountains Field Station, 380 South 100 West, Hanksville, UT 84734)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 896-1500 or email utrfmail@blm.gov

St. George Field Office (permits sold from the Cedar City Field Office)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 865-3000 or email blm_ut_cedar_city@blm.gov

Canyon Country District

Moab Field Office (82 East Dogwood Moab, UT 84532)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (435) 259-2100

Monticello Field Office (365 North Main, Monticello, UT 84535)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 587-1500

Green River District

Price Field Office (125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of five per household

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 636-3600 or email utprmail@blm.gov

Vernal Field Office (170 South 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of one permit per household.

Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

For more information: Call (435) 781-4400 or email utvnmail@blm.gov

Paria River District

Paria River District (669 South Highway 89 A, Kanab, UT 84741)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household

Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine

For more information: Call (435) 644-1200 or email utknmail@blm.gov