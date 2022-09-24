BLM to Transfer Land for Emery County Airport, Emery City Recreation Area

BLM News Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office recently announced the signing of the final two Emery County land conveyances directed by the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act. This transfer of more than 1,000 acres from the BLM to the county promotes economic development in communities and creates good-paying jobs, supporting Administration priorities.

The Huntington Municipal Airport expansion will improve community services within the county and promotes public access. The Emery City Recreation Area expansion will benefit the community and is consistent with the Recreation and Public Purposes Act that “authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to lease or convey public lands for recreational and public purposes under specified conditions.”

“The Dingell Act has had positive impacts on public lands across the Price Field Office area,” said Green River District Manager Lance Porter. “These land conveyances have enhanced BLM’s ability to manage public lands and to protect important resource values. BLM Utah has enjoyed working with local communities and counties to implement these land conveyances.”

Green River District Manager Lance Porter delivered the patent of more than 643 acres for the Emery City Recreation Area in a meeting with Emery Town Council on Sept. 14. The following week, he presented the patent to the Emery County Commissioners for just over 362 acres for the Huntington Airport.