BLM Updates Management Plan for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

BLM News Release

KANAB, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management announced on Jan. 6 the approval of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Resource Management Plan and issued a final Record of Decision. The plan is a product of a collaborative planning process that involved Tribal Nations, state and local governments, stakeholders, and the public. It reflects the culmination of more than two years of shared engagement and extensive consultation. With the signing of the decision, the plan is effective immediately.

The plan guides BLM stewardship of the landscape with a focus on ecosystem conservation and restoration, meaningful Tribal partnerships, and allowance for appropriate uses. The plan protects fragile watersheds, wildlife habitats, and native vegetation communities, and provides for scientific research opportunities within the monument, consistent with the Monument’s designation through Presidential Proclamation 6920.

The plan also enhances the recreation experiences for visitors at the monument. These changes are designed to make visits more enjoyable and memorable.

Visitors will find the designated management areas can help plan their recreation experience. These areas, including front country, passage, outback, and primitive, are designed to offer different levels of development and types of potential visitor experiences. Each area is tailored to provide a unique recreation experience while ensuring the preservation of the Monument’s resources.

Free and readily-accessible permits are required for overnight camping. This is designed to provide for visitor safety while also helping the BLM manage visitor use.

Climbers seeking to establish new climbing routes requiring bolts or anchors will need BLM preapproval. This added measure is intended to protect monument resources by ensuring that new routes are established in a way that minimizes environmental impact and respects the monument’s unique features.

Together, these changes reflect a balanced approach to the preservation, sustainable use, and public enjoyment of this exceptional landscape, while ensuring the Monument continues to serve future generations as an outdoor living laboratory.

Planning documents are available on the BLM National NEPA Register. For additional information, please contact Bryce Franklin, Paria River District Project Manager, at 435-644-1288.