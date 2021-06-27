BLM Urges Fourth of July Visitors to Recreate Responsibly in Utah

BLM News Release

On the Fourth of July, we celebrate and reflect on the freedom and liberty for all Americans. With thousands of visitors expected to spend their Fourth of July weekend enjoying the outdoors, the risk of human-caused wildfire increases. Fire restrictions are in effect across all public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Utah to help reduce the risk of wildfires and protect communities. The BLM also reminds visitors to recreate responsibly this summer for your safety and to protect natural and cultural resources.

“Independence Day brings families and friends together to celebrate on public lands,” said Utah State Director Greg Sheehan. “We hope everyone enjoys the holiday safely and responsibly by planning ahead and preparing for crowds. Please stop, think and use Fire Sense strategies to reduce the risk of wildfires on your public lands.”

The BLM does not allow the use of fireworks on public lands and encourages visitors to plan ahead, use Fire Sense and be aware of potential hazards such as high summer temperatures. Visit the BLM website for information on ways to be prepared and avoid heat-related illnesses at www.blm.gov/safety-tips-beat-summer-heat.

“This fire season has ramped up so quickly that we are already concerned about burning out our firefighters and running out of resources. Already this year, about 370 wildfires have been human-caused in Utah. This means that 76% of the wildfires could have been prevented. We need everyone to use Fire Sense and follow the current fire restrictions to help protect communities and prevent devastating wildfires,” said BLM Utah State Fire Management Officer Chris Delaney.

Visitors planning to explore the outdoors for the Fourth of July weekend are reminded to follow the Leave No Trace principles to keep public lands enjoyable for the next visitors. Please recreate responsibly and safely by following these tips:

Come prepared, be flexible and respect other visitors as well as natural and cultural resources on public lands. Check the weather forecast and be prepared for seasonal fluctuations.

Check on the operating status of the area you plan to visit: https://www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations.

Properly dispose of waste, including human waste, and pack out garbage if trash cans are not available.

Fireworks and exploding targets cannot be used on public lands.

Do not leave campfires unattended. Completely extinguish campfires using the “drown, stir and feel” method. Do not leave the site until the campfire site is cold to the touch.

Park away from and not on dry grass. Ensure tow chains are not dragging and tow straps are secured.

Observe fire danger restrictions on BLM lands designated as high-risk early in this fire season.

Ensure spark arresting devices are properly installed and maintained on all internal combustion engines.

A listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM Utah is available at https://go.usa.gov/x6ND6.

BLM Utah offices will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the federal holiday. Fire personnel, law enforcement officers and recreation staff will be patrolling over the long weekend.

This year, we invite everyone to reimagine your public lands as we celebrate 75 years of the BLM’s stewardship and service to the American people. The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

