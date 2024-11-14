BLM Utah Begins Holiday Tree Cutting Permit Sales

BLM News Release

SALT LAKE CITY — The BLM opened non-commercial Christmas tree permits for sale statewide on Nov. 12. This annual event allows the public to harvest trees, including pinyon pine and juniper, from designated areas on public lands across Utah. The permit program supports forest health while providing a cherished holiday experience.

Permits, priced at $10 each, are available for purchase online through the BLM’s Forest Products Permit website. For those unable to purchase online, in-person sales will be available during regular business hours at all BLM field offices, excluding federal holidays.

The BLM encourages all participants to familiarize themselves with cutting guidelines specific to each field office. Each district sets its own regulations on tree species, cutting locations, and permit limits. Information can be found at our BLM Utah Christmas Tree Permits site.

New this year, the BLM launched an interactive map which clearly shows access to designated cutting sites. This map also allows for downloading area maps, which is particularly helpful in areas where cell service is limited. Access the map at: https://blm-egis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/sidebar/index.html?appid=02cdd29c66874fc8b23ece1b26c0d825

Photos of winter recreation on Utah’s public lands, including tree cutting, are available at BLM Utah Flickr.