Blue Agua Softball Team Crowned Tournament Champs

On July 14-16, the recreational fast pitch softball tournament between Carbon and Emery counties took place.

The Carbon Blue Agua 12U team got hot at the right time and blew through the competition. With just one win under its belt before the tournament, the group came together and shocked the rest of the field. The team went undefeated in the tournament to take the title.

Names of the individual players and coaches for the Aqua Blue team are shown below.

Front kneeling: Cerenity Olsen

Row 1: Amelia Ghirardo, Kaycee Richardson, Harlee Rauhala, Aliah Molinar, Izybella Prettyman, Patience Olsen,

Row 2: Keianna, Ghirado, Camrie Ghirardo, Trevor Rauhala, Omar Molinar, Todd Richardson, Makiley Merlen, Kobi Prettyman