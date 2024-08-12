Blue and White *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos were set to gear up for the upcoming season with the annual Blue and White game. Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t prepared to let that happen. The Dinos did get in one quarter of Varsity football, before the weather took a turn for the worse, bringing on lightning and heavy rain.

Carbon will be hard at work this week at practice, figuring out and perfecting their game plan, as well as their playbook. They will travel to Spanish Fork on Friday to face the American Leadership Academy Eagles for a non-region matchup. They will then face four more non-region opponents, ending with the Emery Spartans rivalry game on September 13.

They start their region opponents schedule on September 20, as they will face the Manti Templars. They will see Richfield, North Sanpete, Juab and Canyon View as well, before the state playoffs begin. To see the full schedule for ETV News live broadcasts, visit etvnews.com/livesports/etv-10-live-sports-schedule.