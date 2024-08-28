Blue Blast Block Party Brings Students and Community Together

USU Eastern held their annual Blue Blast Block Party on Aug. 26, blocking off parts of 500 North, to commence the beginning of the Fall semester.

The event was open to all members of the community, but served to welcome students back for the 2024-25 school year. Food for students was also provided at no cost.

The street was flooded with local vendors, a photo booth van, balloon animals and a dunk tank. There were also several informational booths for students and community members to learn a bit more about programs and classes offered at USU Eastern.

This was an opportunity for students to engage with members of the community and get to know the local businesses and what they have to offer. There were also a few community mental health booths in attendance to inform students of the local mental health resources that are available.