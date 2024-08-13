Blue Sage Jr. Rodeo Final Rodeo Standings

By Julie Johansen

The final rodeo in the Blue Sage Jr. Rodeo Series was held Saturday, August 10, at the Huntington Arena.

In the zero to five years category, the top four placers in the following events were:

Dummy roping – McKay Page,1st, Jaxon Mead 2nd, Heston Sloan, 3rd and Saigley Funk, 4th. In Mutton Bustin’ – Gus Jarvis, 1st, Heston Sloan, 2nd, Easton Justice, 3rd and Brittley Justice, 4th. In barrels – Annalise Hansen, 1st, Jax Clegg, 2nd, Bruin Bell, 3rd and Jaxon Mead, 4th. In Poles – Annalise Hansen, 1st, Jax Clegg, 2nd, Bruin Bell 3rd and Jaxon Mead 4th. In Flags – Jax Clegg, 1st, Annalise Hansen, 2nd, Bruin Bell, 3rd and Callie Fackrell, 4th. In the goat ribbon pull on the ground – Tayne Young 1st, Charlotte Wall, 2nd, Gus Jarvis, 3rd and Saigley Funk, 4th. In the Walk Trot Bull riding – Jaxon Mead, 1st, Heston Sloan, 2nd, Jax Clegg, 3rd and Easton Justice, 4th.

The next age group, six to 8 years:

Flag -Taylie Allred, 1st, Eli Clegg, 2nd, Everlin Manning, 3rd and MaKensie Whittle, 4th. In Dummy Roping – Eli Clegg, 1st, Riggin Bagley, 2nd,Jaxx Jeffs, 3rd and Taylee Allred, 4th. In the Ribbon Pull on horseback – Taylee Allred, 1st, Eli Clegg, 2nd, Kasen Paul, 3rd and Axel Mead, 4th. In Pee-Wee Bulls – Riggin Velasquez, 1st, Eli Clegg, 2nd, Reagan Sloan, 3rd and Korbin Oveson, 4th. In Boys Goat Tying on the ground – Axel Mead, 1st, Riggin Bagley, 2nd, Eli Clegg, 3rd and Jaxx Jeffs, 4th. In Girls Goat Tying on the ground – Taylie Allred, 1st, Olivia Peterson, 2nd, Reagan Sloan, 3rd and Elsie Bagley, 4th. In Pole s- Taylee Allred, 1st, Kasen Paul, 2nd, Everlin Manning, 3rd and Ava Peterson, 4th. In Barrels – Ava Peterson, 1st, Taylee Allred, 2nd, Laramie Cheshire, 3rd and MaKensie Whittle, 4th.

In the nine to 12 age group:

Dummy Roping – Ganon Fox, 1st, Hagen Paul, 2nd, Annabelle Jeffs, 3rd and Mylee Mills, 4th. In Poles – Roxie Wear, 1st, Ketlyn Wandell, 2nd, Jentry Oveson, 3rd and McCall McElprang, 4th. In Flags – McCall McElprang, 1st, Ganon Fox, 2nd, Paisyn Peterson, 3rd and Maggie Jarvis, 4th. In Barrels – Ganon Fox, 1st, McKall Wear, 2nd, Whitley Hopes, 3rd and Maggie Jarvis, 4th. In Girls Goat tying – McCall McElprang, 1st, McKall Wear, 2nd, Paisyn Peterson 3rd and Maggie Jarvis, 4th. In Brakaway Roping – Mylee Mills, 1st. In Junior Mini Bulls – Hoyt Horton, 1st. In Boys Goat Tying – Jett Jeffs, 1st, Hagen Paul, 2nd, and Gannon Fox, 3rd.

In the oldest group, 13-18 years:

Dummy Roping – Hunter Bingham, 1st, Abree Allred, 2nd and Danlee Jarvis, 3rd. In Barrels – Maddi Nielson, 1st, Madalynn Whimphey, 2nd, Abree Allred, 3rd and Danlee Jarvis 4th. In Poles – Abree Allred, 1st, Danlee Jarvis, 2nd, Clair Oveson, 3rd and Marae Herrera, 4th. In Flag – Danlee Jarvis, 1st, McKessa Oveson, 2nd. In Girl Goats – Shaynee Fox, 1st, Ryleigh Allred, 2nd, Dakota Noyes, 3rd and Danlee Jarvis, 4th. In Breakaway Roping – Maddi Nielson, 1st, Ryleigh Allred, 2nd and Danlee Jarvis, 3rd. In Boys Calf Tying – Stace Gilbert, 1st.

Kade Gunnell won the 15-18 years old Novice Bulls.