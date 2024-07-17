Blue Sage Summer Series Continues

The fourth competition of the summer from the Blue Sage Rodeos Summer Series was held in Huntington over the weekend.

“We cannot thank you all enough for coming and rodeoing in the hot weather! We are so thankful we get to watch all these kids learn, grow and, most importantly, have fun! We paid out over $2,600 yesterday and had 33 contestants pick up checks! This is pretty awesome for a small one-day rodeo! Thank you so much to everyone that helped, we have one more rodeo for the summer on August 10, can’t wait to see you there,” exclaimed AnnDee Adams Mead.

Starting off the local winners of the events in the 13-18 age group events, In Boys Calf Tying, Stace Gilbert placed first, taking home the prize money with a time of 10.810. In the Girls goat tying, Ryleigh Allred claimed the top spot in the event with a time of 9.200. In Flags, Shaynee Fox would finish with the best time in the event, with 12.400. Marai Herrera finished with a time of 22.800, claiming the number one spot in the Poles. Finishing with Barrel Racing, Abree Allred had a time of 19.360, placing first overall in the event.

Heading into the nine to 12 age group, McCall McElprang would take home some prize money with a second place finish in the Girl Goat Tying event, with a time of 15.690. In Barrel Racing, Whitley Hopes finished with the top time of 19.460, followed by Ganon Fox in the third spot in the busy event. Jentry Oveson finished in third place in the Flags and Whitley Hopes would also get the third place spot in Poles, as they both would claim prize money for their performances. Finishing in the Dummy Roping, Jett Jeffs claimed the number one spot, with an impressive time of 3.220.

In the six to eight age group, in the Barrel Racing event, Ava Peterson would finish in second place with a time of 25.420. Taylee Allred followed, finishing third with a time of 25.440. Allred would also do well in the Poles event, as she placed first overall with a time of 29.440, followed by Axel Mead, finishing in third-place with a time of 39.110. Taylee Allred continued her impressive day with another win in the Goat Ribbon Pull, finishing in second with a time of 9.640. Axel Mead finished with a time of 14.340, finishing in the second overall spot in the Boys Goat Tying. Mead would get the overall win in the Dummy Roping event, ending with a time of 3.500. Jaxx Jeffs followed in third, with a time of 4.250. Finishing out the group in the Flags event, Allred claimed first with a time of 17.500 and Mead would get second place with a time of 18.540 as the two performed well throughout their events.

Wrapping up in the zero to five age group, Annalise Hanson claimed the number one spot in Barrel Racing with a time of 27.310. JoeyRae Birch finished in third with a time of 45.210, taking home some prize money. In Dummy Roping, Tayne Young finished in first place with a great time of 4.380 in the event, followed by Jaxon Mead in second place. Analise Hanson secured another win in the Goat Ribbon Pull, finishing second with a time of 4.750. Tayne Young finished in third with a time of 4.970. In Poles, JoeyRae Birch claimed the top spot, with a time of 48.130, followed by Annalise Hansen in second with a time of 54.470.