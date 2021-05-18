Blue Tern Home Care Cuts Ribbon in Castle Dale

Blue Tern Home Care celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Emery County Business Chamber on Friday afternoon. The business is based in Castle Dale and serves Emery and Carbon counties.

Brett Jensen is a registered nurse and runs the business with the help of his wife and knowledgable staff. Blue Tern offers in-home services for those with special needs and disabilities of all ages in a long-term capacity.

Jensen explained that the business provides many of the things people take for granted everyday. People with limited mobility or other issues may struggle with simple tasks such as hygiene needs and housekeeping. The staff at Blue Tern Home Care assists individuals in accomplishing these tasks.

A client advocate is employed at Blue Tern to help clients discover the best services and programs for their specific needs. Clients will also be assisted with payment options, which can range from Medicaid and doesn’t cost a family anything, to personal pay.

The business currently employs 19 staff members who work between Emery and Carbon counties. This includes office staff, caregivers and more.

Blue Tern Home Care is located at 46 East Main Street in Castle Dale. For more information on the business and its services, please call (435) 650-3733.