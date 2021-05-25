Bluegrass Rambler Fun Hosted for Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum *Photo Gallery*

The Bluegrass Rambler was hosted in the parking lot of the Rio Theater on Helper’s Main Street on Saturday afternoon to act as a fundraiser for Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum.

Those that braved the stormy May weather were in for a treat with live music, hobo history, a train graffiti photo exhibit, food, outdoor fun and hobo tours at Vintage Motor Company. This all took place for a small $10 suggested donation. Those that were previously members of the museum were admitted for free.

“Thank you to everyone that came out to support our Bluegrass Rambler event on Saturday,” the museum shared. “It was well attended despite the colder weather.”

The museum continued by stating that they are pleased with the results of the fundraiser and patrons should keep an eye out for more events in the future. “Thank you to all of our supporting members, our board and all the volunteers who worked to make this happen,” the museum concluded.