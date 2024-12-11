BOARD ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions that affect you and to learn more about how local government works.

Volunteer boards and committees play a variety of important roles and are designed to encourage citizen participation in government, provide representation of different interests and viewpoints, and to take advantage of specialized skills, expertise and experience among persons generally employed in areas other than government.

Carbon County is currently seeking applications to fill vacancies on the following boards and committees for terms beginning January 1, 2025:

CARBON COUNTY TOURISM TAX ADVISORY BOARD

Number of vacancies: 1

Term: 2 year

SCOFIELD RESERVOIR SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

Number of vacancies: 3

Terms: 4 year term

This six member board meets quarterly and is responsible for the operation of the sewer systems in the subdivisions/campsites surrounding the reservoir. The applicant’s must be a cabin owner in Forrester, Scofield West and Clear Creek subdivisions.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CARBON COUNTY

Number of Vacancies: Two (2)​​

Position: Regular

Terms: 4 year term

This board meets every month to create policies for the Carbon County Housing Authority’s financial management, write the agency’s long-range plan, establish departmental budgets and general personnel policies, assist with compliance with legal and financial standards, and monitor routine monthly expenditures.

If you are interested in serving Carbon County and would like to be considered for appointment to fill one of the vacancies, please complete and submit the application form that is available on Carbon County website at https://www.carbon.utah.gov/Administration/Boards.

Applications are due December 18, 2024 by 12 pm. Appointments will take place at the December 18, 2024 at the regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 11 and December 18, 2024.