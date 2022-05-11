Boaters Reminded of Aquatic Invasive Species Inspections

DWR News Release

With temperatures warming up and the boating season around the corner, boaters should make sure to plan ahead before visiting Bear Lake or Flaming Gorge this spring and summer.

Due to a shortage of available seasonal workers this year, the options may be limited for getting a boat decontaminated or inspected for aquatic invasive species on the Laketown side of Bear Lake and also at Flaming Gorge.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department operates a mandatory boat inspection station at the Evanston Port of Entry on I-80 East. This station is available to inspect boats prior to their arrival at Bear Lake and Flaming Gorge. For operating hours, please check the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

“Boaters are encouraged to stop at the Evanston Port of Entry AIS Mandatory Inspection Station for a boat inspection if you are traveling toward Bear Lake or Flaming Gorge,” DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Sgt. Krystal Tucker said. “Wyoming’s aquatic invasive species inspections for boats are valid in the state of Utah.”

Inspection and decontamination stations for the Bear Lake area are located at the Bear Lake Overlook (Garden City), the main Marina and Rendezvous Beach. Inspections may also be offered at boat ramps on the east side of the lake and at the Sage Creek Junction later this summer. However, these stations may have longer lines or limited availability due to the shortage of DWR aquatic invasive species technicians this year.

DWR inspection and decontamination stations for the Flaming Gorge area are located at Highway 191 (just south of Steinaker Reservoir) and at the Lucerne boat launch. DWR boat inspections may also be offered sporadically at the Sheep Creek, Cedar Springs and Mustang Ridge boat ramps. These stations may also have longer lines or limited availability due to the shortage of DWR aquatic invasive species technicians this year.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also offers an inspection station on Highway 530 at the turn-off to Anvil Draw boat launch.

During 2021, DWR conservation officers found that the majority of the violations related to aquatic invasive species laws were due to nonresident watercraft users failing to complete the mandatory education course and fee payment and for boaters failing to remove drain plugs while transporting their watercraft.

Requirements for watercraft users:

All watercraft must stop at mandatory inspection stations for the required inspections.

Remember that “watercraft” includes kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and inflatable rafts.

Drain all water, and keep all drain plugs removed when leaving any waterbody.

Nonresidents are required to take the mandatory education course and pay a boater fee before launching a boat in the state of Utah. Answers to frequently asked questions, the online education course and purchase of the boater fee can be found at stdofthesea.utah.gov

Clean, drain and dry your watercraft for the mandatory dry time after launching at Lake Powell or other invested water bodies. If the required dry time is not possible, you can obtain a professional decontamination from certified personnel.

Before launching in any Utah waterbody, all watercraft users must display a self-decontamination form on the dash of their tow vehicle. Forms are available at the boat launches, but can also be downloaded prior to your trip from stdofthesea.utah.gov

There are over 40 inspection stations located around Utah, with some located at boat launch ramps and others along highways. See a map of inspection and decontamination stations here.

Visit the STD of the Sea website for further information regarding boater requirements and for links to the mandatory education course and fee payment.