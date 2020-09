ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle was again on the road on Wednesday when it took the diamond against Panguitch.

The Bobcats and the Panthers went toe-to-toe as each team was successful pushing runs across. In the end, Pinnacle was unable to keep up with the Bobcats as Panguitch took the 6-4 victory.

The Panthers (2-10, 1-6) will gear up for a rivalry match against Green River (0-10, 0-7) on Friday in Price.