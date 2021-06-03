Bode Salas Competes in the Utah State Junior Amateur Tournament

Local accomplished golfer Bode Salas was invited to complete in the Utah State Junior Amateur over the last week, beginning on Monday with over 100 golfers in the 15 to 18 age division.

Monday began with stroke play at Lakeside Golf Course in Bountiful, with the end resulting in the top 64 golfers remaining. The rest of the week continued with match play in a single elimination format. Tuesday’s play was at Schneider’s Riverside while Wednesday saw two rounds at The Barn.

Thursday ended with two rounds at Soldier Hollow. Salas was successful throughout the tournament and made it to the finals on Friday, playing against Peter Kim of Skyline High School.

Salas earned runner-up and was awarded with a spot at the Utah State Amateur Tournament in July with his impressive play throughout the week.