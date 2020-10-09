Bode Salas Crowned State Champion

The 3A Boys’ Golf State Championship took place in Morgan over the past two days. It was a tight individual race as Bode Salas shot a 69 round on the first day (-3). Jake Henri (Delta) matched Salas’ score, resulting in a tie after the first round of competition. Three other golfers, including two from Morgan, were within striking distance after their 73 rounds.

Salas, a sophomore, remained calm and poised during the second day. He finished with a 71 round (-1) and held on to beat out Henrie by two strokes and become the 2020 State Champion. Salas led all golfers with 10 birdies and one eagle in the two rounds. He was also clutch down the stretch, recording his longest bogey free streak in the final seven holes of the second round. This is especially impressive because he bogeyed two of those holes the day before. Salas birdied four holes in the back nine after a slow start, including the final two holes, which ended up being the difference.

It was not as close in the team standings. The Morgan team held a clear, home-course advantage, which benefited the already talented group. The Trojans were not challenged and easily took first by 26 strokes. Delta (623) came in second with Judge Memorial (625) in third and Richfield (634) in fourth. Carbon (665) came in ninth while Emery missed the cut after the first day.

Congratulations to Bode Salas on his amazing accomplishment!