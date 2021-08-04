Bode Salas Finds Success at Players Championship

The Utah Junior Golf Association (UJGA) hosted an event on Monday evening and Carbon County’s Bode Salas was one of the triumphant competitors.

Salas golfed in the Players Championship at the Park City Golf Club and tied with Cooper Jones, a golfer from Lone Peak High School, in the modified stableford scoring. In stroke play, Salas was successful in shooting 69 to Jones’ 70.

Salas’ win at the event qualified him for the UJGA Tournament of Champions, which will be hosted in September at Talon’s Cove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs.