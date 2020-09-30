Bode Salas Takes First in Region

Photos courtesy of Robbie Etzel

The final region competition for Region 12 golf teams took place in Morgan on Monday. Grand came in first with a 316 followed by Richfield (327), Carbon (337), Emery (342), South Sevier (343) and San Juan (402).

Red Devil Wyatt Toney shot a 71 with Dino Bode Salas right behind at 72. Daron Garner and Brandon Scovill each shot a 87 while Kyler Clark came in with a 91 stroke round for Carbon.

Trevin Wakefield shot a 79 to lead the Spartans. He was followed by teammates Tayven Guymon (86), Carter Huntington (87), Kavery Killpack (90) and Joey Leonard (90).

At the end of the season, Richfield took first in region as a team. Carbon edged Grand by 12 strokes to take second. Emery finished in fifth, 14 strokes behind South Sevier.

Individually, Bode Salas (Carbon) was crowned region champ. He finished 26 strokes ahead of Wyatt Toney (Grand), who finished in second. Rounding off the top 10 golfers in the region were Rare Saunders (Grand) in third, Keaton Anderson (Richfield) in fourth, Carson Thornock (S. Sevier) in fifth, Jaygen Mullen (Richfield) in sixth, Trevin Wakefield (Emery) in seventh, Gage Brower (Richfield) in eighth, Dylan Stubbs (Richfield) in ninth and Daron Garner (Carbon) in tenth.

Next up for high school golfers is the 3A state competition, which will be back in Morgan on Wednesday, Oct. 7.