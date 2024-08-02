Bodies at Church: LDS Doctrine, Teaching, and Culture Related to Body Image

By Melinda Colton and Julene Reese

Many people have a complex relationship with their bodies, often seeking perfection through fad diets, intermittent fasting, excessive exercise, weight loss injections, or liposuction. Body image is a multifaceted issue that requires ongoing research in Utah and beyond.

Because of this, two Brigham Young University professors from the School of Family Life researched whether religion affected body image development. Sarah M. Coyne researched the effects of media on body image, particularly among women, and Lauren A. Barnes, a licensed therapist, works with many who are struggling with body image, eating disorders, and other mental health issues.

“Dr. Coyne recently oversaw the largest study ever done regarding the potential connection between Latter-day Saint religion’s doctrine, culture, and body image, and a research report was released on it today,” said Susan Madsen, founder and director of the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP). “Historically, individuals who reported being more spiritual or religious also had a more positive body image. Given those established trends, Latter-day Saint individuals should have a very high body image. However, the authors noticed an interesting paradox among the people they interact with.”

Their research aimed to dive deep into doctrine, culture, practices, and teaching surrounding body image for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The research report also provides recommendations for individuals, parents, friends, and Church members on improving body image among girls, young women, and women in Utah and beyond.

The report is based on 126 face-to-face interviews with male and female members of the Church. Another 1,333 completed online surveys about their body image.

Regarding doctrine and teachings, respondents said the Church’s teaching about the divine nature and role of the body promoted positive body image. Others said Church practices and culture related to modesty impacted their body image both positively and negatively.

“Participants felt better about their own bodies when they were taught modesty in a principle-based way, as a form of respect, empowerment, humility, etc.,” said Madsen. “However, these individuals felt worse about their bodies when discussions around modesty focused on specific practices such as covering their shoulders and knees, or focusing on how women’s dress can prevent men’s sexual thoughts.”

Other Church practices, such as wearing garments and the Word of Wisdom, have mixed reviews. Some 30% described wearing garments as having a negative effect on their body image. The Word of Wisdom tended to be mostly positive on body image by 57% of participants.

The study also explored cosmetic procedures and surgery rates reported by Church members. Although the Church has no official position on cosmetic surgery, 14% of the women in the study had had major cosmetic surgery, and another 20% had undergone cosmetic enhancements. The national average for Americans who have cosmetic surgery is 4%.

The authors also found that Church culture may also be related to body esteem. Respondents rated Utah as being far less diverse in terms of race, clothing, and body shape and size. Practices of faith and religion may vary both within and between geographic areas. Study results show that individual congregation culture matters, and many participants talked about “Utah culture” as being particularly “toxic” in terms of body image. This is amplified by a competitive culture in which churchgoers focus on their own physical appearance while comparing themselves to others in their congregation.

Based on their research findings, Coyne and Barnes offer recommendations for individuals, parents, friends, and local church leaders that could help improve body image within the Latter-day Saint culture, particularly in Utah.

Focus on the doctrines of divine nature, the role of the body in the Plan of Salvation, the Atonement of Jesus Christ, and Heavenly Parents. Have open conversations about how Church practices (e.g., modesty, garments, the Word of Wisdom) relate to body image. Focus on principles when teaching about modesty as opposed to practices. Create a Church culture that emphasizes acceptance, love, and warmth. Celebrate and encourage diversity. Focus on attachment to God as a primary way to reduce body image concerns. Teach the real meaning of grace.

“Our authors found that every person is on a journey with their own body image,” Madsen said. “This is a complex issue, but there is much we can do to encourage women’s educational efforts, confidence, and overall health and well-being, which can help girls and women combat negative body image and focus on traits and strengths beyond physical appearance.”

To view the full report, click here. For further information about the UWLP, visit utwomen.org.