Body Found of Missing Man in Carbon County

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Thursday morning that the body of Donald Brown, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found.

“Search and rescue crews have located the body of Donald Brown,” the CCSO shared. “A thorough investigation is being conducted and more details will be available when it is complete.”

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Brown, age 68, was missing. Reportedly traveling from Denver, Colo. to Las Vegas, Nev., Brown hadn’t been heard from since mid-day on Thursday, Sept. 10. His abandoned vehicle was reportedly seen by hunters near the base of Sam’s Canyon near Whitemore Park Road.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was not with his vehicle or found in the area immediately following the report. The search continued as authorities asked for the community to be on the lookout for Brown.

While more information has not yet been released, the CCSO did confirm that Brown’s body had been located. “Our hearts go out to the Brown family,” the sheriff’s office shared. “Thank you to the community for helping spread the word and looking for him. We appreciate your help.”