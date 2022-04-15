Body of Missing Montana Man Located

Emery County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the State DPS Helicopter crew and two members of Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team located the vehicle and body of a Bozeman, Montana man who had been reported missing on April 10.

Jonathan Baker, age 53, was last heard from on April 7 when he contacted his son and told him he was at Moonshine Wash south of Green River in Emery County, Utah. When Jonathan later failed to pick up his son in Salt Lake City and return to Bozeman, he was reported missing.

Personnel from the counties of Emery, Grand, Wayne, Piute, Sevier and San Juan have aided in the search since the initial report, checking numerous trailheads and other popular areas. Jonathan’s family and friends were also searching. Personnel spoke with several people recreating in the areas, none of whom had seen the missing man or vehicle. Adverse weather conditions, including very high winds, did not allow an aerial search. On Wednesday, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk made arrangements for a State DPS Helicopter to fly the area on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) published a Facebook post asking for the public’s help. Several media sources shared the information, which ultimately led to personnel being able to locate Mr. Baker and his truck. Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning, a Salt Lake City man who had recently returned from a trip to Emery County noticed a Fox 13 Utah news story on his phone. Fox 13 had shared photos and information from the ECSO Facebook post. The man immediately called the ECSO Dispatch Center and reported that he and a friend had seen the truck around 4 p.m. last Friday, April 8, on the road to Colonnade Arch. He also reported that as they were hiking along the overlook at Horseshoe Canyon, they noticed a man with a pack who appeared to be sleeping on the slick rock.

With the information obtained this morning, Sheriff Funk advised the State DPS Helicopter to check the Colonnade Arch area first. The truck was located in a small parking area and the body of Jonathan Baker was located approximately one-half mile from the truck. Foul play is not suspected.

Emery County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Jonathan Baker, and appreciation to all who aided in the search and recovery.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255