Boil Order Issued in Scofield

A boil order has been issued in Scofield following the detection of coliform bacteria in water samples. The order to boil water came from the Department of Water Quality due to the presence of coliform bacteria in recent water samples.

“E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply on 8-28-20,” the health department shared. “These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.”

The order is expected to last 72 hours. According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, its staff, along with the Department of Water Quality, is working with the local water operator and Scofield Town to chlorinate and flush the water lines as they work to determine the source of the problem.

“This does not affect any other local water supply,” the health department shared. “We are investigating if one of the springs could have an issue. We plan on sanitizing the entire system and flushing all the lines over the next couple days. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 72 hours.”