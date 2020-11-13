Bomb Threat Reported at Price Business

Price City Police Department Press Release

On Thursday evening around 8:25 p.m., the Price City Police Department was notified of a possible bomb threat originating at the Dollar Tree in the Creekview Plaza. An employee reported the business received an anonymous phone call notifying the employee that a bomb had been placed in the building approximately 20 minutes prior.

Law enforcement swiftly responded by evacuating the Dollar Tree and the adjacent businesses. The building was checked and after finding no suspicious packages or items, the Utah County Bomb Squad was notified. The Utah County Bomb Squad responded and cleared the building utilizing their K-9. No credible threats were found.

There is still an ongoing investigation as to the origin of the call. The building and surrounding businesses are considered safe and we thank them for their immediate cooperation.

A special thanks to all assisting agencies, including the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Wellington City Police Department, Helper City Police Department, Price City Fire Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The Utah County Bomb Squad responded swiftly and without hesitation. Their services are very much appreciated.