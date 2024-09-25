Bonnie Marie McCray, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2024. She was born September 9, 1953 to Clyde Edward McCray and Claudine Bien Mickalick.

Bonnie raised 4 children with her second husband Mark Nelson enjoying time in the outdoors, camping, fishing, and four-wheeling. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and cross-stitching for her friends and family. Anyone who knew Bonnie knew the love she had for her miniature dachshunds.

Bonnie’s fun-loving nature was felt by all who met her. She was always good for a laugh and did her best to help anyone in need, even when she didn’t have much herself.

She is survived by her daughters: Crystal McCray (Charlie) Hagar, Heidi (Camron) Maestas and Raychel Nelson; 4 grandsons: Jeremy Farr, Kace Nelson, Caiden (Alexis) Maestas, and Chase (Payton) Maestas; siblings: Clydie Olsen, Doug (Debbie) Davis, Tracey Jumper, Chuck Davis Scott (Susan) Davis, and Melba (Ward) Black. She was preceded in death by her son Joshua Nelson, siblings, and parents.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.