Bonnie Marie McCray

image0.jpeg

Bonnie Marie McCray, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2024. She was born September 9, 1953 to Clyde Edward McCray and Claudine Bien Mickalick.

Bonnie raised 4 children with her second husband Mark Nelson enjoying time in the outdoors, camping, fishing, and four-wheeling. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and cross-stitching for her friends and family. Anyone who knew Bonnie knew the love she had for her miniature dachshunds.

Bonnie’s fun-loving nature was felt by all who met her. She was always good for a laugh and did her best to help anyone in need, even when she didn’t have much herself.

She is survived by her daughters: Crystal McCray (Charlie) Hagar, Heidi (Camron) Maestas and Raychel Nelson; 4 grandsons: Jeremy Farr, Kace Nelson, Caiden (Alexis) Maestas, and Chase (Payton) Maestas; siblings: Clydie Olsen, Doug (Debbie) Davis, Tracey Jumper, Chuck Davis Scott (Susan) Davis, and Melba (Ward) Black. She was preceded in death by her son Joshua Nelson, siblings, and parents.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.
