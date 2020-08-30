“Book Tastings” Promote Literacy at Emery High

By Julie Johansen

The language arts department at Emery High promoted literacy by decorating tables in the library with different genres of reading materials. Mrs. White, the school’s librarian, spent the summer separating and color coding books according to these different genres for ease in student reading selections.

On Thursday and Friday, students were invited into the library to experience these different tables of books. Mrs. Winget, the language arts department chair, asked the students to “taste” these books by looking at the covers, thumbing through them and reading a little of the first chapter.

Students were asked to take notes and rate the books one a scale from one to five, with five being something they would likely read. These sheets were subsequently submitted to each student’s language arts teacher.

The Spartans were also asked to pick the top three books they would like to read this school year. Subsequently, they will be reminded and encouraged to read them.

The students were also prompted to fill out “Book Brags” and turn them in for rewards. These reports will be placed on a banner hanging in the hall by the language arts department. Students reading all those chosen books will then be eligible for prizes.

This program is being funded by the Teacher Student Success Act.