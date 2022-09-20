Bookcliff Mural Showcased in Grand Opening Celebration

Back in July, it was announced that Kate Kilpatrick would be creating a mural that showcased Carbon County’s history on the wall of Bookcliff Workwear.

Since then, Kilpatrick has been hard at work creating this mural. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the mural was highlighted in a grand opening event that was hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The evening began with opening remarks from Utah Congressman John Curtis.

He stated that, as he looked at the mural, it absolutely assured him that Carbon County’s future is secure because of the stock of people that reside within it, as well as the sacrifices that have been made for prosperity. The congressman also stated that he loves vibrant downtowns and is so excited for the downtown in Carbon County.

“This can be the heart and soul of your community, a great place for people to be proud of; where the heart of your community is felt,” said Congressman Curtis.

He thanked those that are invested in the community, as well as those that invited him to be part of celebrating the mural. Before he left the stage, he stated that he would be bragging about the mural in Washington D.C.

Next up, Victoria Panella Bourns, the Director of Utah Division of Arts & Museums, spoke. She was born in Detroit, came to Utah to study modern dance and never left. Bourns said that she feels apart of this community, as her uncle came here in the late 60s and was an organizer for the mines.

Bourns then turned the focus to art, stating that art is central to all lives and core to remembering, healing, inspiring and celebrating. She explained that the Utah Arts & Museums is a state agency that provides services and funding for the arts. According to Bourns, Utah was the first state in the country to have an arts agency.

Following Bourns, Representative Christine Watkins was invited to the stage. However, due to rainfall, the speakers were delayed for safety. The rest of the schedule included an overview of the mural by Kilpatrick, a key to the city presentation by Mayor Mike Kourianos, a welcoming America proclamation by Julie Rosier and a concert by Jake & the Heist.

Along with the presentations, those in attendance were invited to enjoy a plethora of games and activities while also enjoying a dinner provided by Ruben’s BBQ, Juniper Pizza Cafe, the Elks Lodge and Club Mecca.