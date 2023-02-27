Both Green River Teams Heading to Richfield

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Green River was set to host both the boys’ and girls’ basketball games on Saturday for the first round of the 1A State Tournament. But before the boys could touch the floor, they received word that Diamond Ranch Academy would not be coming. The forfeit allows the #15 Pirates to advance to face #2 Manila at Richfield High on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The #15 Lady Pirates, on the other hand, geared up to face #18 Water Canyon. The Wildcats were no match for Green River as the home team ran the visitors out of the building. The Pirates began the game with a 20-4 run and went into the break with a 33-8 lead. Green River continued to control the matchup and went on to win 54-26.

Abby Erwin outscored the Wildcats on her own with 27 points. She was followed by Jordynne Gringerich with 13 points, Jenilee Keener with nine points and Rosa Barragan with five points. Green River will now face #2 Wendover at the Sevier Valley Center on Wednesday at 4 p.m.