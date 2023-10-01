Box Fire Reaches Nearly 2,000 Acres

Press Release

The lightning caused Box Fire was discovered on Sept. 19. Because of the wet summer and the lateness of the season, resource managers have decided to allow the natural fire to play its role in ecosystem restoration.

Firefighters continued with burning operations in the Big Ridge area on Saturday. Favorable weather conditions allowed a helicopter to continue to assist with ignitions in the same area. Minimal to moderate fire behavior was observed.

The fire will transition from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4 incident on Sunday. Because of the downgrade in fire complexity, future fire updates will be published every few days or on an as needed basis.

Ground crews will continue to monitor the fire and the helicopter will be utilized, weather permitting, for reconnaissance. There are no resources, private property, or values at risk, and firefighter and community safety remain the number one priority.

The fire is burning in ponderosa understory, aspen and mixed conifer. By allowing the fire to burn, managers hope to promote aspen regeneration, treat beetle killed timber stands and reduce the amount of dead and down trees, which will in turn improve wildlife habitat.