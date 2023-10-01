Box Fire Reaches Nearly 2,000 Acres

Press Release
The lightning caused Box Fire was discovered on Sept. 19. Because of the wet summer and the lateness of the season, resource managers have decided to allow the natural fire to play its role in ecosystem restoration.
The fire is burning in ponderosa understory, aspen and mixed conifer. By allowing the fire to burn, managers hope to promote aspen regeneration, treat beetle killed timber stands and reduce the amount of dead and down trees, which will in turn improve wildlife habitat.
Firefighters continued with burning operations in the Big Ridge area on Saturday. Favorable weather conditions allowed a helicopter to continue to assist with ignitions in the same area. Minimal to moderate fire behavior was observed.
The fire will transition from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4 incident on Sunday. Because of the downgrade in fire complexity, future fire updates will be published every few days or on an as needed basis.
Ground crews will continue to monitor the fire and the helicopter will be utilized, weather permitting, for reconnaissance. There are no resources, private property, or values at risk, and firefighter and community safety remain the number one priority.
CLOSURES
An area closure is in effect until Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. After this time, the area closure will be lifted. Please refer to Order Number: 04-10-02-23-07. (See Attached)
STATUS
Start Date: Sept. 19, 2023
Size: Approximately 2,000 acres
Cause: Lightning
Containment: 0%
Location: Five miles northwest of Emery in Box Canyon in the Pines area
Terrain: Steep, rugged terrain in remote areas, with standing dead trees and heavy down-dead timber
Structures Threatened: None