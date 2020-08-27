Boys & Girls Club Plans for Reopening

Press Release

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake (BGCGSL) is working diligently to support youth’s long-term needs, particularly in academic success. Members at Boys & Girls Clubs are some of the most at-risk youth in the state and are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

With the lack of internet access and parents often unable to support distance learning, many club youth will be unable to succeed in school. Through adapted programs, BGCGSL is providing academic support for members who are attending class in person and for those where the only option is online classes.

To help these students, BGCGSL is expanding STEM programs, deploying mobile technology and WiFi hotspots, and expanding hours and staffing so club members can actively participate in distance learning. These changes are being used in coordination with standard Academic Success programs, such as homework help, tutoring, mentorship and more.

Club sites have adapted based on direction of the primary school district they serve:

Lied Club (Glendale) and Spence Eccles Club (Fairpark) – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Midvale Club and Miller Family Club (Murray) – Open traditional after school hours, closing at 6 p.m.

Tooele Club – Open traditional after school hours, closing at 6 p.m. Open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Price Club – Opening after Labor Day; date and hours TBD

Sugar House Club – Child care is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Elementary student program is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Teen program is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (elementary and teen students may arrange to arrive earlier based on school schedules).

“Without Boys & Girls Clubs, youth and teens will not be able complete the work necessary for school this semester. By opening our clubs earlier, we are providing access for those who are most affected by schools being closed, keeping them on track to graduate on time,” said LeAnn Saldivar, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake

All Boys & Girls Clubs will maintain social distancing, symptom and temperature screenings before entry, masks worn by all, stringent sick policies in place for staff and youth, isolation space used for sick youth, and extra sanitation and cleaning processes.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake

Since 1967, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake (BGCGSL) has offered positive alternatives to children who may be surrounded by negative influences, showing them how to live successful and productive lives. During this unprecedented time, BGCGSL continues on the mission to inspire and empower youth to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. But while the method of service has changed, the mission has not. Clubs are still providing essential services to the community and families. BGCGSL is working hard to meet the current challenges and the many more that lie ahead, even at a time when so many other entities are being forced to cancel or close. Every day Club staff are stepping up, not stepping back, to deliver critical services to kids and families. For more information, visit www.gslclubs.org.