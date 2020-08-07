Boys & Girls Club Requests Funding for New Location

Megan Marshall of the Boys & Girls Club was joined by LeAnn Saldivar, the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake, virtually as they visited the Carbon County Commissioners during their Wednesday evening meeting for a request.

This request was for funding in regard to the new location for the club, which is needed following the recent sale of the former Tavern building owned by the county and occupied by the clue. Marshal began by thanking the commissioners for allowing them to speak and remarking that she had visited the commissioners 12 years ago when the local club launched. Marshall stated that the county was absolutely vital in getting the club on its feet.

“It’s been a wild ride the last 12 years,” Marshall said.

She continued by informing the commissioners that every time the club encounters another hurdle, they come across the other side stronger. Marshall spoke about the members and how the club benefits them in a myriad of ways. She then spoke of their need for a new home and explained they have submitted a proposal detailing the Boys & Girls Club and its necessities.

Marshall informed the commissioners that the club has considered several different options for a new location and finally found one. They believe that a building located on 100 North in Price, which was formerly the Rocky Mountain Health and Hospice Building, is the club’s best fit. It is bigger than it appears from the outside, according to Marshall, and they are still in negotiations for the building.

The building is in need of a few customizations to make it work for the club but Marshall believes that it will serve their purposes well. The request placed in front of the commissioners was for a total of $27,300 based on utilities that were paid on the previous building, with the listed amount being slightly less. Marshall assured that it would cover the building lease and utilities at the new location for a year.

The commissioners remarked that they are unsure what the COVID-19 pandemic will do to the county’s projected income and that the Boys & Girls Club fees are not a budgeted item. Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that it was not anticipated for the club to be in the former Tavern building for the duration it was.

Saldivar assured the commissioners that the club has a number of affluent private donors that are excited to help ensure that all that has gone into the club does not disappear. However, Saldivar stated their immediate problem is homelessness and the board of directors is working very hard to find solutions. A couple of offers of support have been found to ensure the club obtains the new building.

The commissioners informed Marshall and Saldivar that they have been forced to look at every dollar the county is spending and would likely have to take money out of savings this current year to make budget, even with the tax increase.

A smaller donation amount was briefly discussed before Commissioner Jensen requested a time extension to review the numbers and possibly come up with a dollar amount and where to pull it from before re-approaching the topic with the club. They stated the item would be placed on a later agenda to consider.