Boys’ Volleyball Skills Camp to be Hosted at Carbon High

Carbon High School will be holding a Boys Volleyball Skills Clinic in the gymnasium on Nov. 9 in preparation for the upcoming season. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. until noon, where the student athletes will learn the fundamentals from former college volleyball player, Caleb Stearman.

Caleb is from Las Vegas, NV and played at Benedictine University at Mesa where he was the Cal Pac Conference Newcomer of the Year and got second team all-conference honors. The 6’5 Stearman has also just finished playing basketball at Utah Tech University. He is living in St. George with his wife Karli who went to high school at Carbon High and is excited to help grow the sport of boys’ volleyball in Utah.

The attendees will be learning:

Passing: The ability to receive the ball and set it up for the next play. Passing involves using the forearms to direct the ball to the setter. Setting: The act of placing the ball for the attacker to hit. Setting involves using the hands to toss the ball to the attacker. Serving: The initial play in volleyball, where the server tries to put the ball into the opponent’s court. Beginners should focus on mastering the underhand serve, which is simpler and more reliable. Hitting (or Attacking): The act of hitting the ball over the net to score a point. Beginners should start with basic hitting techniques, such as the “tip” or “roll shot,” which involve using the forearms to gently guide the ball over the net. Blocking: The defensive technique of stopping the ball at the net. Beginners should focus on proper blocking stance, timing, and technique. Digging: The defensive technique of saving a ball that has been attacked and is heading towards the ground. Beginners should focus on proper diving technique, including contacting the ball before hitting the ground.

The skills clinic will cost $35 with a t-shirt included and payments will be accepted in the Carbon High main office. For any further questions, you can contact Coach Landon Fehlberg at fehlbergl@carbonschools.org.