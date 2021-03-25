Bradford Leads Dinos Past Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

After taking their first region game against Emery, the Dinos had another tough test against Richfield on Tuesday. Carbon jumped on top of the Wildcats 2-1 at the half, but it was a tight game. The battle ensued in the second period, but Carbon kept Richfield at bay.

The Dinos doubled up the Wildcats, 4-2, for the victory. Noah Bradford scored a game-high two goals to aid the Dino effort. Eli Beecher scored his second goal in as many games while Payton Black as found the back of the net.

Up next, Carbon (2-3, 2-0) will travel to play Union (1-6) on Friday.

Photos by Jeff Barrett