Bradford’s Lone Goal Lifts Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

A difficult road test presented itself to the the Dinos on Thursday as they arrived in Richfield. The Wildcats desperately needed a win to remain in region contention after losing to both Grand and Carbon previously.

It was a hard-fought game as neither team would give in. Noah Bradford broke through for the Dinos, making it 1-0 going into the break. It remained a tightly-contested game, but the Dinos held on to win it by the same score. Dax Humes and the defense did an excellent job, keeping Richfield from finding the back of the net.

Next week, Carbon (5-4, 4-1) has two huge games on its schedule. The Dinos will head to Grand (5-0, 5-0) on Tuesday before playing Emery (5-7, 3-3) on Thursday. The latter game will be streamed live at etvnews.com/livesports.