Bradley Resigns from Wellington City Council, Withdraws Mayoral Candidacy

On Monday, Wellington City Councilman and mayor hopeful Derk Bradley made a two-part announcement on social media.

He began by thanking all that have supported him and given encouragement in his decision to run for mayor. However, Bradley then shared that he made the decision to resign as a councilman and withdraw his name from the ballot.

“I have lived here for 67 years and never have left or considered it,” said Bradley. “I have loved Wellington with my whole heart and loved raising my family here.”

Bradley then expressed his belief that the values and direction of Wellington have changed dramatically within the past months. To Bradley, the direction that the city is headed in is not what he envisioned.

“It’s very, very sad and unfortunate as this place means more to me than anyone can imagine. It was a very difficult decision and I have loved serving on the council,” Bradley stated. “Thank you everyone so very much! God bless you and God bless Wellington!”