Brady and Co. Handle Grand

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon soccer headed to Moab on Thursday to take on the Lady Red Devils. It was difficult for each team to find an opening in the first half, but the Lady Dinos took advantage of their chances to go up 1-0 by the break. They put the game away in the second half with a pair of goals to win the match 3-0.

Ryan Brady scored two of Carbon’s three goals while Saydee Johnson accounted for the other goal. Emma Flemett and the defensive line shut out the Lady Red Devils to get Carbon back on track.

There is a lot on the line in the upcoming matchup on Tuesday. Not only is it a rivalry game between Carbon (6-3, 3-1) and Emery (5-5, 4-0), but it is a chance for the Lady Dinos to move back into first place in the region. If Carbon is unable to win at home, Emery would move two games ahead of the Dinos in the region standings.