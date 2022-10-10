Brandi Davis is October’s Carbon County Employee of the Month

Kourtney Cox of the Carbon County Human Resources Department presented the October Employee of the Month during Wednesday evening’s commission meeting.

This month, Brandi Davis of the Emergency Services Department was given the title. She has been employed since July of 2021 and was nominated by a coworker, who stated that Davis needed her diligence and her foot-down strategy praised. The nomination said that, while some may agree that she is an overachiever when it comes to communication, it is a quality benefit.

Through her efforts in communicating, Davis makes for a healthy and beneficial work environment. Davis spoke, agreeing with that sentiment and saying that she makes sure that everyone she works with understands what she says, what it means and the like.

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood also spoke on Davis, stating that she is a huge asset also to the sheriff’s office, as she also acts as an evidence technician.

“She has a very can-do attitude and is very easy to get along with,” said Sheriff Wood.

Davis was presented with a certificate to commemorate the occasion and her photo will be featured in the hall of the Administration Building located in Price for the duration of the month.