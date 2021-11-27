Braving the Cold for Huntington City’s Turkey Trot

By Julie Johansen

In single digit temperatures, 25 runners participated in Huntington City’s annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving. These brave runners met at 6:30 a.m. to sign up for the three-mile run.

This annual event began at the trailhead of the walking path at the softball complex in Huntington. Participants followed the path to Huntington North Reservoir then around the back road, returning to the trailhead.

Winning the race for the men was Rodney Ewell and the winner for the women was Maddie Card. At the finish line, each runner was given a $5 gift card redeemable at BK’s Stop and Shop.