Brax Tapia Tops Podium at North Sevier Wrestling Invitational

Over the weekend, the Dino wrestling squad traveled to the North Sevier Invitational along with 17 other schools that participated in the tournament. The Carbon Dinos would place seventh overall, scoring 129 points, only 31 points out of the first-place position. Millard and North Sevier would both score 160, giving them the shared first-place finish.

Brax Tapia had himself a nice tournament. He went 5-0 against opposing wrestlers, getting all five wins by fall. He faced off against Canyon View’s Cole Cavelierri in the championship match, where he emerged victorious. Tapia scored 34 points for his team and stood atop the podium in the 132-weight class.

Trevor Jones had a solid weekend as well, going 4-1 at the invitational in the 120 class. He would get two wins by decision and two wins by fall. For the third-place match, he outwrestled his opponent, getting the win by pin. Jones would contribute 20 points to the team score.

Gavin Fausett would also receive the third-place podium finished in the 175 weight-class and score 26 points for the Dinos. Fausett went 5-1 in his fantastic showing, getting five wins by fall. The one loss came from a talented Cedar wrestler, who has gone 33-2 in his matches this season.

Jonathon Jewkes had a nice showing as well, getting the fourth position in the 165 class. He had a solid 4-2 record for the weekend, scoring 17 points for Carbon. Jewkes would get two wins by fall, a decision and a major decision for his four victories.

In the 106 weight-class, Ashdyn Densley would go 2-2 on the weekend, scoring 11 team points. Densley got the win by fall over two of his opponents and a fifth-place finish. Jace Barlow took seventh in the 150 weigh-class, scoring nine points for Carbon, getting both wins by pin in the 150 class.

Next up, Carbon will wrestle at home in a dual on Tuesday night against the North Sevier squad. Then, the Dinos will face their crosstown rivals, Emery, on Thursday night at the Spartan Center.