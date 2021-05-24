Brazier Lights Up State Meet, Several Others Take State

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 3A State Track and Field Championships took place on Friday and Saturday last week and both Carbon and Emery were well represented.

Treven Brazier had an unbelievable weekend, becoming a state champion in three events and a runner up in another. Brazier knocked off Ryker Childs (Carbon) by two tenths of a second to win the 110 hurdles. He also won the 100 meter sprint by four hundredths of a second and dominated the 300 hurdles. He was less than two tenths of a second behind Titan Kilgore (Summit Academy) in the 200 meter for second place. Unfortunately for Childs, he was injured in the 100 meter race, where he still finished sixth, and was unable to perform his best in his remaining events.

The Spartans also had other state champions. Jess Christiansen reached the podium three times. He took first in the 3200, second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Jaxton Lake also won a state championship in shot put with Maddox Christman in fourth.

The lone Dino state champion was Haylee Prescott, who took first in the high jump. Carbon’s 4×100 team came close, but took second just behind Delta.

Other Spartans scoring points were Derek Canterbery, who ended in third in discus. Bethany Justice took fifth in the 300 hurdles while Haley Guymon also finished in fifth in javelin. In the 1600, Bryar Meccariello took seventh and lastly, the Lady Spartans took eighth in the 4×100. The boys took third overall with 85 points behind Morgan (105.5) and Juab (104). The Lady Spartans took 14th with nine points.

Carbon had a number of athletes that scored as well. Caleb Winfree took third in the long jump with Childs in fourth while Bowden Robinson also took third in javelin. The Lady Dino sprint medley took fourth while the boys’ team took seventh. In the long jump, SayDee Johnson took fifth with Prescott in sixth. Freshmen Mia Crompton and Easton Humes both took sixth in the 400 meter.

Eminie Elliot ended in sixth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 100. Beverly Lancaster took sixth in the 3200 while Kobe Cruz took seventh in the same event for the boys. Lancaster also took sixth in the 1600 as did Cruz in the 1600. Bradley Wood ended in seventh in the shot put, and the boys’ 4×400 ended in eighth as did Tymber Bennett in javelin.

Delta dominated the girls’ side with 164 points to take the state title as a team. Morgan came in second with 81 points and Juab finished third with 71 points. The Lady Dinos took fifth with 45 points the boys’ team took sixth with 43 points.