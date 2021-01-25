Brazier Shines in Corral

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Friday, the Spartans traveled to Blanding to take on the Broncos in the Corral. It was a close first quarter and neither team could find an edge. Tied at 13, San Juan began to make a little room for itself and outscored Emery by five in each of the next two quarters. The Spartans, trailing by 10 in the fourth, began their comeback. They fought hard but could never get over the hump. They fell in this one, 67-64.

Treven Brazier had an unbelievable game. He finished with a game-high 27 points and went 9-12 from the field. He made seven of his nine three-pointers. The Spartans, in general, shot the ball well, going 47 percent from the field and beyond the arc. Sophomore Brett Rasmussen was efficient and scored 11 points off of his seven shots.

The Spartans (2-10, 0-4) are still searching for their first region win and will next play South Sevier (4-10, 0-5) on Wednesday in the Spartan Center. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.