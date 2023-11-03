Bread & Soup Night Returns to USU Eastern

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern will be serving up piping hot soup and freshly baked rolls in the campus’ annual Bread and Soup Night on Nov. 13. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the USU Eastern food pantry, which supports students facing food insecurity.

“This is a great longstanding tradition that makes a difference in our community,” said Doug Miller, associate vice president for USU Eastern. “We encourage any and all to attend and support this cause as we look to combat food insecurity on our campus.”

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the USU Eastern Student Center. Tickets to the event cost $8, which will grant supporters two tickets good for a bowl of soup and a freshly baked roll.

This “community feast for a cause” will allow supporters a chance to come together and make a difference. The event is a celebration of unity and generosity. All are invited to enjoy good food and good company, and to contribute to this meaningful cause.