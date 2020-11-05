Brian Paul Stevens, born on August 9, 1970 to Paul and Marylee Stevens of Ferron, Utah passed away peacefully in his home on November 2, 2020.

Brian was an extraordinary man who put family above all else. He enjoyed spending time in the mountains fishing and boating the lakes and rivers. Lake Powell was a special place for him as he spent much time there in his youth, boating, water skiing and fishing. He took his own family there many times throughout the years and created so many wonderful memories.

Brian was considered a jack-of-all-trades and could accomplish any task he set his mind to. Brian loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and would brag about them whenever possible. Brian’s dogs had a special place in his heart and he loved them dearly.

Brian is preceded in death by his father Paul J Stevens and daughter Angel Stevens. He is survived by his loving wife Misty Thacker Stevens, his son Cole (Jordan) Stevens, daughters Lacy (Cannon) Crittenden, Sidney (Jordon) Pond and Kami Stevens, mother Marylee Stevens and siblings Kathy Edwards, Gary Stevens and Stephanie Clayton. Brian will be dearly missed by all that knew him.