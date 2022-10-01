Bridge Realty is Now RE/MAX Bridge Realty

Bridge Realty is a real estate agency that has been serving local residents for many years. Recently, the agency made a change and has become RE/MAX Bridge Realty.

The agency is owned by Jae Potter, a local real estate agent. Potter also acts as the broker of RE/MAX Bridge Realty, which is credited as being the agency that lists and sells more homes than any other brokerage in the area. To celebrate the change, there was a grand opening and customer appreciation celebration on Sept. 29.

The celebration began with a hot air balloon event in the USU Prehistoric Museum parking lot, located across the street from the agency. This was from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting. Those that attended were also invited to grab a breakfast bar and drink.

Next up was the RE/MAX Bridge Realty lunch, which took place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. During the lunch, catered by Ruben’s BBQ, a ribbon cutting in collaboration with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce also took place to commemorate RE/MAX Bridge Realty.

This was not the end of the celebration. Potter stated that following the lunch, the layout was changed a bit to welcome the entertainment for the latter half of the day. This included free hot dogs and drinks, bounce houses, cornhole, and the chance to win prizes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RE/MAX Bridge Realty is located at 95 North 100 East in Price and will feature 12 residential real estate professionals with more than 120 years of combined experience.

“I believe that our affiliation with RE/MAX will help us better serve our clients and help our agents be prepared in an ever-changing market,” said Potter. “This transition means higher productivity for our agents and our clients will receive the best marketing in the industry.”

For more information about RE/MAX Bridge Realty, visit www.bridgerealtyhomes.com or call (435) 637-7900.