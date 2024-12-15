Bring Joy Home this Holiday Season: Smart Ways to Adopt, Not Buy, Your New Best Friend

Best Friends Animal Society Press Release

As the gift-giving season approaches, many Americans will choose to give pets as holiday gifts—especially bow-bearing puppies and kittens that commonly top holiday wish lists. Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America's shelters, is encouraging families and individuals who plan to gift a canine or feline companion this holiday season to choose the adoption option from their local animal shelter or rescue group rather than purchasing a pet from a store, online retailer or breeder.

“Many people don’t realize where you choose to get a pet to gift plays a crucial role in reducing the unnecessary killing of cats and dogs in animal shelters,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “Very often a variety of dogs and cats of all ages and types can be found at your local shelter or rescue group and by choosing to adopt instead of buy, you’re not only giving a loving home to a pet in need, but you’re part of the solution to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.”

Research has also shown that pets received as gifts are not loved less than those adopted by more traditional means, nor are they relinquished at higher rates. It also showed that denying adopters who plan to give pets as gifts could unintentionally hinder the broader goal of getting adoptable pets out of shelters and into loving homes.

With animal shelters and rescue groups nationwide brimming with adoptable pets, there is no better time to give the gift that truly keeps on giving. This holiday season, Best Friends is offering three tips to help people make the best-informed decisions when it comes to gifting pets:

Make it a Planned Surprise: Gifting a pet to those within your immediate household, such as a spouse or children, can be a joyful way to welcome a new family member; however, it’s important to first discuss it with everyone and ensure that all members are fully committed to caring for and loving the pet, rather than surprising them. From daily walks to cleaning the litter box, everyone in the household needs to be on board with the responsibilities that come with caring for a new pet.

Create a Memorable Experience: Gifting pets can be a challenge for those outside your home because it’s hard to know what kind of pet might be the best fit for that family or person’s lifestyle. Instead, consider giving a gift certificate from your local shelter or rescue group, allowing the recipient to choose their new companion. For a truly memorable experience, wrap the gift certificate with new pet essentials or plan a visit together to help them find their new best friend.

Make Adoption Your ONLY ReTail option: Choose adopting from a local animal shelter or rescue group when deciding to gift a pet. By doing so, you’re not only saving a life and being part of the solution to end the unnecessary killing of cats and dogs, but many shelter pets have experience living in a home and will easily adjust to family life. Adoption counselors and shelter staff can share valuable information about each pet’s background and help you find the perfect match for your family’s lifestyle.