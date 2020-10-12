Broncos Gallup Past Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Blanding played host to the San Juan/Carbon matchup this past week.

The Dinos struggled to get things going offensively and were shutout the first three quarters. The Broncos, on the other hand, had no problems exploiting the Dino defense.

San Juan struck for 28 points in the first quarter and 21 one more in the second. They led 49-0 at halftime. Carbon did get on the board in the fourth quarter with a two-yard run by Davin Moss, but the game was well out of reach. The Dinos fell 65-7.

Carbon (1-8, 0-4) will wrap up its regular season when South Sevier (1-8, 1-3) comes to town on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Catch the Dinos’ final home game on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.